South Africa: Kempton Park Couple Arrested for Alleged Murder of Their Five-Month-Old Baby

A couple from Birchleigh in Kempton Park was arrested on August 7 for the alleged murder of their 5-month-old baby boy.
According to police spokesperson Captain Lesibana Molokomme, they were called to the couple's house in Jonathan Street on August 4.
"On arrival, they found paramedics already at the scene. The child was declared dead," Molokomme said.
The boy's 24-year-old mother told police that she had found the baby in his cot, not breathing, and an inquest docket was opened.
"The body was taken to government mortuary for post-mortem examination. It was found that the child had suffered blunt force injuries. The inquest docket was changed to murder."
The mother and the 28-year-old father were immediately arrested for the alleged murder of their baby.
The couple appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on August 8 and their bail application will be heard on August 22, Molokomme said.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.