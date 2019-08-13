Malawi: Chakwera Back From U.S., Ready to Give Testimony in Court for Poll Case

12 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has returned from the United States and faces a huge battle in court over the presidential election result case.

Chakwera left the country two weeks ago for the church trip amid concerns that he is one of the key witnesses in the poll case and should have avoided the trip.

The MCP leader was at the court on Monday and interacted with the first appellant of the case, UTM president Saulos Chilima.

They sat together most of the times, surrounded by their bodyguards, apparently discussing the issue as Monday was third day for Chilima to take to the witness box.

University of Livingstonia lecturer George Phiro said Chakwera needed to be around because the case centres on him and Chilima.

The casehas attracted huge public interest and is being covered live by some local broadcasters.

There is also Chichewa translation, and efforts through an application by lawyers for petitioners to dispense with the translation as it was consuming too much time, was dismissed by a five-judge panel of Healey Potani, Dingiswayo Madise, Mike Tembo, Redson Kapindu and Ivy Kamanga.

President Peter Mutharika, leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was re-elected after narrowly defeating Chakwera who alleges he is the rightful winner of the election, calling the result that saw him losing by 159,000 votes as "daylight robbery".

The opposition has claimed that results sheets were altered using typewriter correction fluid - Tippex.

Mutharika has dismissed the doubts over him winning 38.57 percent of the vote, saying international observers had deemed the polls "peaceful, free and fair."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.