Zimbabwe: Khupe Calls for More Efforts Towards Economic and Social Rights

While independence brought with it major freedoms around politics, Zimbabwe still needs to work hard to make sure citizens are accorded social and economic rights, the opposition MDC-T led by former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe has said.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the party's spokesperson, Khaliphani Phungeni said dialogue among leaders was the only way economic and social freedoms could be achieved.

"As MDC-T, we have always saluted those who give us freedom. Right now we have some freedom but what is lacking is economic and social freedom and we strongly believe that we can achieve this through dialogue," said Phungeni.

Khupe has joined a dialogue platform convened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that has been rejected by the MDC led by Nelson Chamisa.

"Talking to each other as Zimbabwean political players is the way to go in order for everyone to have a better life. As MDC-T, we are hopeful that if we all start to speak with one voice, start to sing from the same hymn book, we will indeed have a prosperous country where everyone is given equal opportunities," Pungeni told NewZimbabwe.com.

The MDC-T performed dismally in last year's general elections and Chamisa contends that their participation in any dialogue process aimed at finding a lasting solution to Zimbabwe's political crisis turns "the whole thing into a circus."

Phungeni also reiterated his party's call to Zimbabweans to reject Chamisa's call for protests aimed at forcing Mnangagwa to "proper dialogue".

The MDC has notified the police that it will be staging a demonstration against high cost of living, the political crisis and a host of other issues the party wants resolved but chief of which is Mnangagwa's legitimacy.