Ghana: Ref Acheampong to Officiate At AG

13 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Ghanaian Assistant Referee, Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong has been selected to officiate at the 12th African Games (AG) in Rabat, Morocco from August 16-30.

The FIFA referee who was part of six Assistant Referees that received their FIFA badges in January this year in will leave on Wednesday to join 11 other Assistant Referees for the two-week tournament.

This is his first major tournament in his burgeoning career and hopes to walk in the footsteps of his late father, referee Francis Brobbey.

Other Assistant Referees are Zakaria Brinsi, Hamza Naciri, Yahya Nouali, Hicham Ait Abbou, Montel Moussounda, Celestine Efosa Igudia, Dalmacio Efuman Fama Obono, Ibrahim Bah, Meck Zulu, Rachid Waiss Bouraleh and Edgar Rumeck (Zimbabwe).

The referees include Babacar Sarr (Mauritania), Komlanvi Aklassou (Togo), Quadri Adebimpe (Nigeria), Juste Kokolo (Congo) André Kolissala (Central Africa), Adil Zourak (Morocco), Jalal Jayed (Morocco), Jerry Yekeh (Liberia), Eugine Nkosinathi Mdluli (South Africa), Omar Abdulkadir Artan (Somalia), Ring Nyier Akech Malong (South Sudan) and Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein (Egypt).

