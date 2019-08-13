Ghana: Hockey - Bright Start for Ghana in Olympic Qualifiers

The male and female hockey teams, Black Sticks recorded wins on the opening day of the on-going African Hockey Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The female hockey team kicked their campaign off with a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe.

Two goals from Vivian Narkuor in the 10th and 13th minutes and a third from Roberta Sarfo in the 36th minutes gave Ghana the upper hand against the Zimbabweans who scored in the 21st minute through Sophie Mcdonald.

The Black Sticks ladies will face Kenya this morning in another cagey encounter.

In the male category, Ghana beat Kenya 3-2 in their opening encounter with goals from Benjamin Kwofie in the 37th minute, Elikem Akaba in the 52nd minute and skipper Salya Nsalbini in time added on.

The Kenyan goals were scored by Constant Wakhura and Festus Onyango.

They will chase their second win of the competition today when they come up against Namibia.