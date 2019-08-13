Ghana: UG Endowment Fund Bags Gh₵5.6 Million

A total of GH₵5,600,000 has so far been realised from the University of Ghana (UG) Endowment Fund established in May last year, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the university, has disclosed.

Established as part of the university's 70th anniversary celebrations, the fund was to provide additional funds to supplement government's efforts to ensure effective delivery of the institution's mandate.

Among other things, the purpose of the fund includes scholarships, tuition waivers, research grants for students and faculty, additional facilities and resources and provision of equipment.

Speaking at the opening of the UG 70th anniversary alumni homecoming this weekend in Accra yesterday, Professor Owusu noted that, the contributors included President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo who redeemed his pledge of GH₵5 million, which he made at the launch of the fund.

Others, he said, were the University Teachers Association Ghana (UTAG) who donated GH₵120,000 while the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) UG branch donated GH₵50,000.

The '93 Alumni Year Group and the Bank of Ghana contributed GH₵100,000 and GH₵20,000 respectively, he added.

In an attempt to mobilise and reach out to all alumni across the globe to contribute to the fund and promote the vision of the university, Prof Owusu stated that two additional alumni centres; UG Alumni Association North America (UGAANA) and the UG Alumni Association UK, have been set up.

He called on all alumni to contribute to support the university's growth and achievement of its mandate.

In a recorded message, President Akufo-Addo reminded the alumni of the need to celebrate the 70th anniversary, which had shaped the lives of many great citizens to be able to contribute to the country's development.

"Every university is only as good as its products, what we are as the alumni of the University of Ghana defines the institution. The world judges Legon by what its graduates do. The responsibility is huge and we should keep this in mind in all that we do, and we should be good advertisements for the university," he added.

He said it was, therefore, imperative that they all contribute towards the betterment of the university.

The President urged the students, lecturers and administrators to modernise and lead a transformative and innovative institution "as it is befitting of Legon".

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo, urged the alumni to support government's 'Ghana beyond aid' agenda to advance the country's socioeconomic development.