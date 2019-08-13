Ghana: Barclays Tops 2019 Ghana Banking Sector League

Barclays Bank Ghana topped the 2019 Ghana Banking Sector League by emerging as the overall Best Bank in the country.
The bank was also named the Best Intermediating Bank of the Year, cementing Barclays' position as a top-tier bank in Ghana.
The recognition confirms Barclays' sterling performance and results which made the bank the most profitable bank in Ghana two years running, in 2017 and 2018 as it transitions to Absa.
The 2019 Banking Sector League Report was launched on August 6, 2019 in Accra by the Central University Unit for Financial Studies (CUUFIS), a not-for-profit research centre conducting independent, scientific and practitioner oriented research on issues that are important to stakeholders in the financial services industry and critical to the development of the financial market in Ghana and beyond.
The 2019 Edition which was themed, 'A recapitalised banking sector - A new breeze for value creation' is the second edition for CUUFIS following the successful maiden report published in 2018.
The report covered the general performance of banks in Ghana and also addressed pertinent issues that are of concern to stakeholders in the industry.
Commenting on the achievement, Nana Essilfuah Boison, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director of Barclays Bank Ghana, said: "The awards recognise the work that we have done and continue to do to completely re-engineer the business, making it more agile and digital to respond to dynamic client needs."
"We are encouraged by the results and the recognition and we will continue to remain focused on providing excellent services to our customers."
Barclays Ghana is transitioning to Absa Bank and will complete its rebranding by February 2020.
The new corporate strategy and identity will offer the bank an exciting opportunity to provide superior and custom-made services that will position the bank as an enabler, helping individuals, businesses and society to bring their possibilities to life.
