Ghana: FA Extraordinary Congress Rescheduled

13 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Normalisation Committee of the GFA has rescheduled the Extra Ordinay Congress of the GFA.

The move follows the Committee's quest to fully comply with relevant provisions of the Statutes of the GFA without ambiguity.

Originally scheduled for August 19, the Congress has been slated for September 5.

"The rescheduling is to clear any ambiguity over interpretation of relevant provisions of the GFA Statutes by stakeholders, regarding the number of days required for Extra Ordinary Congress as well as the agenda for the Extraordinary Congress as earlier communicated," a statement from the FA said.

"The rescheduling also offers us the unique opportunity of welcoming to Ghana a FIFA representative as a special guest for this historic Congress."

