Ghana: Support Teachers With ICT Tools to Deliver Efficiently

The third annual impact educational conference was on Wednesday held in Accra on the theme, 'ICT training that captures the future.'

About 150 teachers and school proprietors from across the country participated in the conference to learn how to inculcate technology into teaching and learning.

The stakeholders in the educational sector also discussed issues confronting the sector in order to make teaching and learning more responsive and better equipped to handle the challenges of the 21st century.

The event was organised by TechAide, a technology social enterprise that specialises in the design, development and deployment of low voltage and rugged computing systems.

Speaking at the event, an educationist, Anis Haffar said it was important for teachers and parents to be 'technologically savvy' and be in the perpetual mode of learning.

He said educators could not afford to be passive but rather be interested in technology in order to tackle the challenges.

According to Mr Haffar, the potential child should not be underestimated but rather should be nurtured for the good of all.

He urged stakeholders in the educational sector not to avoid adding value to themselves especially in aspects of technology, since technology was now at the basis of development.

A lecturer at the Kofi Annan Information Communication (ICT) Centre, Ms Lucy Mawutor Dwomoh said there was the need to train teachers and other stakeholders in ICT to produce quality content for teaching.

She said " for us to change the kind of educational system we currently have, we need to change the way we train our teachers in the teacher training schools and the universities".

Ms Dwomoh was of the view that teachers could also upgrade themselves by learning on the internet by themselves because learning had no limit.

She said most sites and tools that could aid in teaching and learning were available on the internet, and urged them to make use of those sites to enhance their profession.

According to her, teachers were overburdened with the current mode of teaching and therefore called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to support schools with basic ICT tools.