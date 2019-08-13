Zambia/South Africa: Ellis Names Unchanged Side to Face Zambia in 2019 Cosafa Cup Final

Head coach of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana Desiree Ellis has named an unchanged starting lineup for the clash against Zambia in the final of the 2019 COSAFA Women's Championship.

She also did the same in the final of the 2018 edition against Cameroon, which South Africa won to defend their title.

Today's final (Sunday, 12 August) takes place at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Kickoff is at 14h00 (changed from the original time of 15h00).

Andile Dlamini will play her fourth match of the tournament in goals - she missed the 3-1 win over Malawi.

Lebogang Ramalepe and Bongeka Gamede have made the right back and left back positions their own in this tournament and will continue in those positions, with Bambanani Mbane and Tiisetso Makhubela operating in the heart of defence.

After a sterling performance in midfield in the last match, the trio of Mamello Makhabane, captain Refiloe Jane and Robyn Moodaly get the nod again.

Busisiwe Ndimeni, Amanda Mthandi and Noxolo Cesane continue to go in search of goals.

Jane, Gamede, Makhubela (the trio has played every minute of the tournament) and Ramalepe will be starting their fifth games in succession.

South African U20 International Cesane, is also playing in her fifth match of the competition, however she came on as a substitute in the first two matches.

Also, Jane and Ramalepe started in the final against Cameroon in 2018, while Dlamini and Mbane were on the bench.

Zambia will be playing their first ever COSAFA Women's Championship final, while Banyana Banyana will be hoping for their gold medal in a row.

Both teams are free scoring, with 48 goals between them.

South Africa has had 11 goal scorers so far in the competition - Jane, Mthandi, Ramalepe, Mbane, Makhubela, Makhabane, Ndimeni, Cesane, Kholosa Biyana, Hilda Magaia, Ode Fulutudilu

IN THE EVENT OF A DRAW AFTER THE REGULATION 90 MINUTES, A PENALTY SHOOTOUT WILL ENSUE TO DETERMINE THE WINNER

THERE WILL BE NO EXTRA TIME PLAYED ***

Banyana Banyana XI vs Zambia

Andile Dlamini (GK), Lebohang Ramalepe, Bambanani Mbane, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bongeka Gamede, Mamello Makhabane, Robyn Moodaly, Refiloe Jane (c), Amanda Mthandi, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Noxolo Cesane

Subs:

Kaylin Swart (GK), Noko Matlou, Hildah Magaia, Ongeziwe Ndlangisa, Priscilla Pesa, Shange Sthembile, Kholosa Biyana, Ode Fulutudilu

Injured:

Janine van Wyk

Head Coach: Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana IX vs Cameroon - 2018 COSAFA Cup Final:

Kaylin Swart (GK), Lebohang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Noko Matlou, Janine Van Wyk (C), Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Linda Motlhalo, Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane, Kholosa Biyana, Jermaine Seoposenwe

Subs:

Andile Dlamini (GK), Roxanne Barker (GK), Regina Mogolola, Gabriela Salgado, Bambanani Mbane, Morifi Chuene, Thato Letsoso, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Khanya Xesi