Kenya/Somalia: Somalia to Play Kenya in CECAFA Championship

13 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Under-15 football team is due to leave thfor Eritrea where the team will compete in Council for East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Under-15 Championship.

Somalia , which is in Group 'A' alongside Kenya , hosts Eritrea and Burundi, will begin its campaign on Friday against Somalia. Group 'B' has Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia and South Sudan while Group 'C' has Tanzania, Sudan and Djibouti.

The top three teams from Group 'A' and 'B' will join the top two from Group 'C' in the quarter-finals slated for August 27 and 28. The final will be played on September 1.

The Junior Stars head coach Sagar Lakhani has said his boys are on a learning curve and that the tournament provides a good platform to test themselves against opponents from the region.

"We have played several friendly matches with teams at different levels and we feel confident that we have a good team. We are fit and excited to compete in Eritrea, and we are going to give it our best shot," Lakhani said after the team's final session at the Wadi Degla Academy in Runda, Nairobi.

"We really know nothing about our opponents but we are going to play our way - try and possess the ball as much as we can, attack and score goals. We will watch the teams, adjust and learn from them to make the necessary adjustments as the tournament progresses," he added.

