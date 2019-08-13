Liberia: BCTC First Graduation Expected in December

Bong County Technical College (BCTC) president Dr. Roland Y. Massaquoi says the first batch of graduates from the institution is expected in early December this year.

Addressing a press conference Saturday, 10 August 2019 in Gbarnga, Bong County at his BCTC office, Dr. Roland Massaquoi said despite the numerous challenges facing the college, the institution is fully prepared to put out its first graduates.

College is one of several community colleges that were legislated by government to be built in every county capital as part of government's support to education for its citizens.

Currently BCTC offers Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, Mining Engineering, Civil Engineering, Agriculture Technology, Education Technology and Nursing.

Dr. Massaquoi explains that those students who will be awarded degrees by the college in distinct academic disciplines are students who have been academically examined and have satisfactorily gone through the ranks and files of the College's academic curriculum activities in line with best international academic standards and practices.

He furthers that as part of the college's mission to produce more qualified and knowledgeable Liberian professionals in different specialized studies, the institution remains committed to providing quality educational services and fostering a 21st global century education in the Country.

Dr. Massaquoi has described the establishment of the BCTC as a "golden opportunity" that must be nurtured by every citizen through financial and moral support, instead of always negatively criticizing the leadership of the college.

The BCTC president also praises President George Mannah Weah, county authorities, students and partners for supporting the college since its establishment under the regime of former Liberian President Madam Ellen Johnson -Sirleaf."... Liberians have been very supportive [of] this college's leadership," he says.Dr. Massaquoi calls on citizens of Bong County to rally financial support for the college.

Additionally, he says it is time that government and educational stakeholders engage in practices that will bring a transformative agenda which will eventually put into place the platform of quality education for all.He warns young people, especially university students to desist from vices that continue to undermine the existing peace and democracy in the country.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley