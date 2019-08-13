Liberia: LFA Bans Referee Josephus Torjilar for 2 Years

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has with immediate effect, banned referee Josephus Torjilar for two years.

It follows an investigation of alleged bribery conducted by the LFA's grievance and disciplinary committee and integrity and compliance officer Morris Nahndi Barsi Giah.

During the investigation on 30 July, referee Torjilar admitted to have received L$20,000 (US$100) through a mobile money transfer after a second division match relegation play-off match between Srimex FC and Pags FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on 21 July, which Pags won 2-0.

The committee found referee Torjilar's admittance as a violation of Chapter 13, Section 2.3 of the rules governing the 2019 Orange-sponsored LFA national league.

It states that any referee or match official accused of taking bribe shall be investigated by the disciplinary committee and if found guilty, such match official shall be banned for two years.

Referee Torjilar was also found guilty of having violated chapter 13, section 2.6, which states that "match officials are not allowed to accept gifts of any kind from members of clubs, (cash or kind) before, during and after a match.It adds that match official caught will be immediately suspended.

Referee Torjilar is one of LFA's football referees that have over the years been assigned to officiate crucial matches and is known for "physical game" with style of referring.

He served center referee in the 2018 National County Sports Meet Final between Bomi and Margibi Counties at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

All LFA members, sub-associations, sub-committees, affiliates and partners, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Liberia National Old-timers Association (LONA), have been asked to observe and enforce referee Torjilar's ban.

