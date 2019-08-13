Liberia: Stakeholders Complete Road Maintenance Expenditure Program in Buchanan

The National Road Fund of Liberia and key stakeholders have begun a four-day technical meeting in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.
The gathering is to finalize the 2019/2020 Annual Road Maintenance Expenditure Program and to develop a procedural disbursement manual or Memorandum of Understanding for National Road Fund payments.
The technical working meeting has brought together technicians from the Ministries of Public Works, Transport, Commerce & Industry, Finance & Development Planning, Internal Affairs, Information Culture & Tourism as well as Public Procurement &Concession Commission.
Donor partners will join the technical meeting Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
The National Road Fund of Liberiawas passed into Law in December 2016 to finance the maintenance of roads and bridges, raise capital through Government-approved appropriations, Government-arranged grants and loans, and to levy road user charges. Also, the Fund mustcollect, manage and disburse funds to and on behalf of road and bridge work agencies in Liberia as well as ensure proper governance and oversight of monies by approving annual road maintenance expenditure programs road and bridge work agencies submit.
