Nigeria: Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Wife Zeenat Arrive India for Medical Treatment

The leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, have arrived India for medical treatment.
They were yesterday flown out of Nigeria to India where they are expected to undergo treatment.
Photos show them being led into the Indian facility, flanked by some Indian doctors.
They had earlier yesterday, been flown to Abuja, in company of heavily armed operatives of Department of State Service, DSS, who escorted them to the capital city.
A Kaduna High Court had, last week, ruled that the IMN leader and his wife be allowed to seek medical treatment in India. The trip came on a day about 186 doctors from Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari pointing on Sheikh El-Zakzaky's physical conditions, asking the Federal Government to transfer him to a well-equipped hospital as soon as possible.
Multiple security sources in Abuja and Kaduna told Vanguard that the detained leader of IMN was released for the journey on "presidential directive," based on his fast deteriorating health.
Though they arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the morning, they were eventually flown out of the country in a chartered jet said to have been provided by the Iranian government at about 6pm. "I can confirm that he (El-Zakzaky) is on his way to India today in a chartered aircraft," one of the associates, who is a member of his medical team, said yesterday.
The compliance with the court order allowing the Muslim cleric to travel to India for medical attention was in total disregard to the extra-judiciary conditions set by Kaduna State government after the court order.
Vanguard
