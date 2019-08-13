Botswana: Two More Appear for Conspiracy to Rob

Gaborone — Poloko Albert Seduke and Kefilwe Ramoitoi both 38 years of age, today, appeared before Broadhurst Magistrate, Ms Tshepo Thedi on a charge of conspiracy to robbery.

A statement from the Botswana Police Service (BPS) states that the arrest of the two was subsequent to the appearance before the same court on Friday, of 30-yearold Lebogang Mhotsha of Lesirane ward in Mogoditshane on the same charge.

The three jointly face the charge of having conspired to rob seven people, among them Naledi Leburu, Albert Basinyi, Orapeleng Phetso and Rebaone Gaamangwe Kgaditswe through the aid of six South African men whose identities are not yet known.

The incident took place on July 26, when seven Batswana were travelling by road to Durban, South Africa to purchase motor vehicles. As they approached Swartruggens in South Africa's North West province, they were attacked by six men and robbed at gunpoint. The police statement revealed that "preliminary investigations have revealed that the robbery was an act of conspiracy between the three suspects and their South African associates."

According to the particulars of offence before court, funds stolen in different currencies (the Potswana pula, South African rand and American dollars) amounted to R350 900, US$ 10 500 and P500 as well as J6 Plus Samsung cellphone valued at P3000.

The BPS revealed that they are currently working on a joint investigations with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to unravel circumstances that led to the incident.

The trio will appear for mention on August 22.

Source : BOPA