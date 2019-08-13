Malawi: Sex Worker Slits Throat of Colleague, Dies Over Man

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
12 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police in Nkhata Bay are looking for a 23-year-old sex worker who has allegedly slit the throat of another sex worker in a wrangle over a male client.

Police spokesperson in Nkhata Bay Kondwani James said Fanny Phiri slit the throat of 32-year-old Angella Zimba in a fierce fight over a sex male client.

"After slitting the throat of Angella, Fanny ran away. We are looking for her," said James.

He said Angella sustained serious injuries which led to her death.

Fanny hails from Mfufu village in chief Malanda's area in Nkhata Bay while the deceased hailed from Mzimba.

