South Africa: 2019/20 European Tour Set for SA Start At Leopard Creek

Cape Town — The European Tour announced the initial sector of the 2020 International Schedule featuring 16 Race to Dubai events in 12 different countries, including the start of the fourth edition of the Rolex Series.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek will launch the 49th European Tour season and the 2020 Race to Dubai from November 28-December 1.

The Hong Kong Open at the Hong Kong Golf Club will take place in the same week as the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Those two events will be followed by the Mauritius Open (December 5-8) and the Australian PGA Championship (December 19-22) before the winter break.

The South African Open (January 9-12) at Randpark Golf Club will kick off the new year in style.

The SA Open will be followed by the Middle East Swing comprising the first Rolex Series event of the season, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (January 16-19), followed by the Dubai Desert Classic (January 23-26) and the Saudi International (January 30-February 2).

February begins in earnest with a return to Australia for the innovative Vic Open (February 6-9), where men and women will once again compete alongside each other at the same venue.

The first two World Golf Championship events of 2020 - the WGC-Mexico Championship (February 20-23) and WGC-Match Play Championship (March 25-29) then take place either side of the Oman Open (February 27-March 1), the Qatar Masters (March 5-8), the Magical Kenya Open (March 12-15) and the Indian Open (March 19-22), before the first Major Championship of the season, the Masters Tournament , at Augusta National (April 9-12).

The full European Tour 2020 schedule, including the remainder of the Rolex Series events, will be announced later this year.

European Tour 2020 schedule thus far:

November 28-December 1 - Hong Kong Open, Alfred Dunhill Championship

December 5-8 - Mauritius Open

December 19-22 - Australian PGA Championship

January 9-12 - South African Open

January 16-19 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

January 23-26 - Dubai Desert Classic

January 30-February 2 - Saudi International

February 6-9 - Vic Open

February 13-16 - TBC

February 20-23 - WGC Mexico Championship

February 27-March 1 - Oman Open

March 5-9 - Qatar Masters

March 12-15 - Magical Kenya Open

March 18-22 - Indian Open

March 35-29 - WGC-Match Play

April 2-5 - TBC

April 9-12 - The Masters

Source: Sport24