South Africa: Women's T20 Gets 2022 Commonwealth Games Nod

Cape Town — The Commonwealth Games Federation has on Tuesday announced that Birmingham 2022 is set to have the largest ever female and para sport programme in history after Women's T20 cricket , Beach Volleyball and Para-Table Tennis were confirmed for the next Commonwealth Games.

This exciting announcement comes after the 71 Commonwealth Games Associations voted by the required majority to accept the proposal from Birmingham 2022 to add these three sports to the existing programme.

The addition of Women's T20 cricket will see eight teams competing at Birmingham's iconic Edgbaston Stadium .

This adds to a strong female sports programme which, as it stands, will see two more women's medal events than men's at the Games, with 135 compared to 133. There are currently seven mixed events, with the confirmed event programme to be announced next year.

It marks the first time in history that a major multi-sport event will feature more women's than men's medal events.

The addition of these sports means Birmingham 2022 is expected to surpass the previous Commonwealth Games record for women's medal events in Gold Coast 2018 by two.

With the inclusion of Para-Table Tennis, the Games will have more para sports of the programme at a Commonwealth Games than ever before, with eight para sports now confirmed for the multi-sport competition.

Beach Volleyball joins the sports programme for Birmingham 2022 following a hugely successful Commonwealth Games debut at Gold Coast 2018, where it became one of the star attraction at the Games.

Tuesday's announcement also confirms that there will be up to 4 500 athletes competing at Birmingham 2022 across 19 sports. The Games will take place from July 27 to August 7 in 2022.

"We are delighted and honoured the Commonwealth Games Associations voted to include Women's T20 cricket as a sport at the next Commonwealth Games," said International Cricket Council Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney.

"This is a very significant moment for women's cricket and for the global cricket community, who were united in their support of this bid. Our partnership with the Commonwealth Games is a significant step forward in realizing our ambition for the women's game. All the players who are lucky enough to compete at Birmingham 2022 will be part of a truly memorable experience."

