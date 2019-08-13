South Africa: Four Arrested for Alleged Murder of Police Official and Civilian

13 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A joint operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Crime Intelligence and TRT has led to the arrest of four suspects following the alleged kidnapping and murder of a police official and a civilian.

On Friday the 02 August 2019, Sergeant Koos Mokoena (44) attached to the Free State Provincial Security Intelligence was allegedly kidnapped in Phuthaditjhaba Location and consequently robbed of the state vehicle together with other electronic equipments.

On the 08 August 2019, information was followed up, and the lifeless body of Sergeant Mokoena and that of the civilian were found dumped near the Basotho Cultural Village in Phuthaditjhaba. The Sergeant's state vehicle was found abandoned in neighbouring Lesotho.

Three suspects aged between 27 and 33 were subsequently arrested in Phuthaditjhaba following a joint operation. The four suspects Setoro Koenehelo (33), Rasunyane Pule Enoch (27), Ralejoe Patrick Tumelo (27) and Teboho Mokoena (24) appeared at the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court yesterday and the case has been postponed to the 19 August 2019.

