South Africa: Poachers in Court for Over R3.9 Million Worth of Abalone

Zhengiang WU (32) and David Jonas (20) appeared at Hermanus Magistrates court last week Thursday facing a charge of operating an illicit abalone drying facility.
They were arrested on 06 August 2019 in a joint operation undertaken by members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in alliance with Crime Intelligence as well as Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) officials.
The Hawks led team uncovered a fully operational illicit abalone drying facility in Protea Park, Hermanus. Wet and dried abalone valued over R3.9 million was seized. The case against the duo was postponed to the 14 August 2019 for bail information and both suspects remain in custody.
