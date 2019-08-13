Ghana: ER REGSEC Moves to Settle Dispute Between 2 Kade Chiefs

Koforidua — The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), on Thursday held a meeting with two disputing chiefs of Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II and Osabarima Asare Twe II as part of measures to promote peace in the area.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in a letter signed by D. M. Ofori-Atta introduced Osabarima Asare Twe II to the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council as the new chief of Kade in the Oseawuo Division after the announcement of the destoolment of Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II.

Meanwhile, the two have been litigating over who is the legitimate Kadehene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

The meeting therefore became necessary after some unknown residents stormed the palace of Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II and threatened to kill him if he continued to portray himself as the Kadehene.

The head of REGSEC, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, told the two parties that his outfit does not enstool or destool chiefs and added that they should ensure that residents in the region live in peace and do their daily activities without fear.

He advised them to apply the appropriate measures in seeking the legitimacy of the stool rather than using riot which would cause fear and panic in the entire community.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, the chief of Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II said on May 8, the Regional House of Chiefs passed a verdict on the issue in his favour and ordered that he continue with his duties as the chief of Kade.

He indicated that on May 31, his opponent, Osabarima Asare Twe II and his people invaded his palace saying he has been enstooled by the chief of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin and that he was the new chief of Kade.

Osabarima Tenadu II said he sent the case to the court and the court also permitted him to go about his duties as chief of Kade, adding that the court also said it would ensure that no one took away the peace that Kade was enjoying.

He said on June 25, this year, some unknown persons believed to be followers of his opponent again invaded his palace and threatened to kill him after they have destroyed several properties in the palace.

"This made me hold a press conference and appealed to the President, Regional Minister, Minister of Chieftaincy and other key stakeholders on what was going on, adding that the Regional Minister upon hearing the news invited the two parties and ordered them to obey the rules and regulations of the land," Osabarima Tenadu II said.