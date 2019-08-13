Ghana: IGCC Boss Visits Team Ghana in Camp

The International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) Chairman, Prof Peter Twumasi over the weekend paid a working visit to athletes camping at Cape Coast ahead of the 12th African Games in Morocco.
The visit, according to Prof Twumasi who doubles as National Sports Authority (NSA) boss was to motivate the athletes for the games.
Interacting with them, Prof Twumasi urged the contingent to be patriotic and consider themselves privileged to be selected to represent the nation.
Ninety-one athletes and 29 coaches and technical staff are camping at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium facility for the Africa Games scheduled to commence on August 17 in Rabat, Morocco.
They would be joined by 19 management team members for the trip as Ghana participates in 14 disciplines at the event.
The visit also coincided with the medical session for the athletes which was organised by the IGCC to brief the athletes and coaches about Anti-Doping rules.
According to Prof Twumasi, the state was doing everything possible for them to excel at the games and advised them to train hard to reciprocate that gesture by winning medals for the nation.
He urged Ghanaians to pray and support the team at the Games.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.