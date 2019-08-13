Ghana: IGCC Boss Visits Team Ghana in Camp

13 August 2019
The International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) Chairman, Prof Peter Twumasi over the weekend paid a working visit to athletes camping at Cape Coast ahead of the 12th African Games in Morocco.

The visit, according to Prof Twumasi who doubles as National Sports Authority (NSA) boss was to motivate the athletes for the games.

Interacting with them, Prof Twumasi urged the contingent to be patriotic and consider themselves privileged to be selected to represent the nation.

Ninety-one athletes and 29 coaches and technical staff are camping at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium facility for the Africa Games scheduled to commence on August 17 in Rabat, Morocco.

They would be joined by 19 management team members for the trip as Ghana participates in 14 disciplines at the event.

The visit also coincided with the medical session for the athletes which was organised by the IGCC to brief the athletes and coaches about Anti-Doping rules.

According to Prof Twumasi, the state was doing everything possible for them to excel at the games and advised them to train hard to reciprocate that gesture by winning medals for the nation.

He urged Ghanaians to pray and support the team at the Games.

