Ghana: Efforts to Unravel Mystery Surrounding Kidnap of 3 T'di Girls - DNA Team Arrives in T'di ... Tomorrow to Obtain Samples From Relatives for Analysis

A team of DNA experts will arrive in Takoradi in the Western Region tomorrow August 14, to obtain samples from relatives of the three kidnapped girls for analysis.

Already a team of experts from Accra had provided psychological support to family members of the three kidnapped girls to prepare them to co-operate with the police in the conduct of DNA test.

A reliable source at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, that the team was back in Accra and are expected to join the DNA experts tomorrow for the exercise.

The police source urged the public to remain calm whilst the investigations continued to unravel the mystery in the kidnapping case.

In a press release, the police assured the public that they would cover all other angles of the investigations, while its experts conclude DNA test within four weeks.

The police retrieved human remains from a septic tank close to the house of prime suspect, Samuel Udeotuk Wills, at Kansaworodo, in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, on Friday.

The August 5 2019 issue of the Ghanaian Times reported that the police last Saturday met families of the three kidnapped women after skeletons were discovered in a manhole at Kansaworodo, in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis on Friday.

Meanwhile one more suspect had been arrested in Nigeria in connection with the kidnapping case following a joint operation carried out by the Ghana Police Service in collaboration with their Nigerian counterpart.

The arrest of Chika John Nnodim on August 5,2019 brings the number of arrested suspects in the case to three.

Samuel Udeotuk Wills, 28, was first arrested by the police in connection with the case but escaped from police custody after being remanded in court for the offence of kidnapping.

He is currently standing trial for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of the three Takoradi women.

Wills was later rearrested and sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody.

The second suspect, John Oji, was also arrested by the police in neighbouring Togo.

Oji, had since been remanded into police custody whilst investigations continue.

The kidnapped girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on December 21, 2018, 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on August 17, 2018, and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on December 4, 2018.