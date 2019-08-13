Ghana: Woman Dies After Collapsing in Ghana Card Registration Queue

A 54-year-old mother of four, Fimey Dzatugbi, is said to have died after she fell unconscious in a queue for the Ghana Card registration at Ave-Hevi, in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.

She was pronounced dead minutes after she was rushed to Atsikume Clinic.

The deceased, who hails from Ave-Gborxoxome, was alleged to have spent the previous night at the centre with a few others, so that they could have the opportunity to be registered early for the card.

Eyewitnesses told the GNA that Madam Dzatugbi slumped over in the queue and was rushed to the clinic, some kilometres away, but was pronounced dead on arrival.Myjoyonline.co9-8-19)

It was gathered that two women also collapsed in the queue at Ave-Hevi.

A middle-aged woman was also bitten by a snake at Abutia-Kloe in the Ho West District while sleeping at a registration centre to get registered early, reports the GNA.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Affairs, National Identification Authority (NIA), Francis Palmdeti, has said there was no need for people to sleep at registration centres for the card, adding that everybody will be registered.