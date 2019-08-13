Ghana: Siemens Holds Ghana Customer Day

Technology giant Siemens Ghana has held its third Ghana Customer Day in Accra reiterating its commitment to continue to invest in the Ghanaian economy.

Under the theme: 'Technology as a catalyst for business and economic development' the event was attended by a large number of the company's customers.

The day presents the opportunity to display Siemens technology across the energy, oil and gas, transportation, power generation and transmission spectrum to customers and potential customers.

Speaking at the opening Mr Edmund Acheampong, Country Director, Siemens Ghana said the event also created a platform for engaging conversations on some pertinent issues around technology and economic development.

He said Siemens had cutting edge technology and solutions for the world, Africa and for Ghana.

He said the company had been contributing in diverse ways to the economy of Ghana citing the numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives embarked on by the company across the country.

Mr Acheampong said the company had contributed to the empowerment of young and upcoming engineers and had set up a Siemens automation laboratory at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

"Just last month, July 2019 Siemens handed over the refurbished ICT laboratory, fitted with 45 new computers to the Sekondi College," he said.

"Over the past three years, Ghana has experienced the ingenuity of Siemens' solutions across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy including oil and gas, transportation, manufacturing and energy industries," he said.

He said leveraging digital technology with electrification and automation domain could help build a more resilient Ghana.

To this end, he said the company had launched a data visualisation project known as FABRIC at the German Africa Business Summit held in Accra in February this year to demonstrate how crucial data was in transforming Africa's urban centres into smart cities of the future.

"The interactive initiative previously launched in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya showcases African ecosystems and how by understanding data patterns, we can make smart decisions in connecting people and technology, ultimately building solutions with purpose," he said.

The project he said used Jamestown and immediate surrounding areas as a case study due to the town's strong culture and powerful history.

Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Director, Ministry of Business Development commended Siemens for its interventions in the economy and called on the company to support Ghana in making the best use of its natural resources.