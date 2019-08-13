Ghana: 'Cultivate Interest in Digital World of Children'

Star International Preparatory and Junior High School, one of the leading schools in Teshie in the Ledzokuku Municipal Assemby has celebrated its Silver Jubilee and graduation on the theme, 'Facilitating the pursuit of future career opportunities by our students in this digital age.'

Nana Yaw Asante, Chief Executive Officer of ASYA Designs, a guest speaker in a speech made reference to the advancing digital technological order where almost every development worldwide now is digital driven.

He, therefore, called on both teachers and parents to deliberately get their children interested in the digital world so as to translate information into commercial products.

Over 40 kindergarten pupils received their certificates of graduation into the lower primary as well as the 2018 academic year Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

The graduands entertained parents, teachers and other invited guests with cultural display and poetry recitals.

The choreographic display and the eloquence of the drama group was a delight to watch.

Star International was established in August 1994 with a couple of students and a limited number of teachers who did their best over the time to raise the school to an enviable and reputable educational brand in the country.

Mr Ben Okoe Shamo, the proprietor of the school said from the year 2003 when the first batch of students sat for the BECE, almost all the candidates had consistently secured their first choice schools due to the attainment of strong raw scores reflecting in the quality of teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Shamo said after the creation of LEKMA municipality, private schools BECE rankings, Star International Preparatory and Junior High School had always been ranked among the top 20 performing schools, adding that the 2018 batch of the BECE candidates placed fifth out of 151 private schools in the area.

He said "stronger teacher motivation, commitment, dedication towards academic, moral education as well as student motivation are the main drivers of strong BECE results" and thanked the most prized human resources, teaching and non-teaching staff for their support.

Mr Kwabena Kyei Baffour, headmaster of the school said the school had sustained enviable history and successes worthy of emulation, and expressed appreciation to the dedication to duty and the relentless efforts of both teachers and other supporting staff who have sustained the system to date.

He said the school had instituted a pro-poor student scholarship, through discounts and waivers policy for parents with certain number of students, which has made it possible for hundreds of students who otherwise would have been denied the benefit of sound education.

In addition, the school for the past four years has been making annual medical equipment and other accessory donation to the children's ward of the LEKMA Hospital.