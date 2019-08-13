Ghana: Karpowership to Be Transported to Western Region On Thursday

13 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Tema — The Karpowership in Tema will be transported to the Western Region on Thursday, August 15.

As a result, it would be disconnected from the national grid today according to a statement issued here yesterday by the management of the Karpowership Ghana Company Limited.

The statement said the 470 Mega Watt Karadeniz powership, Osman Khan, would depart from the Tema Fishing Harbour and berth at its new location within the Sekondi Naval Base on August 16.

It said due to the relocation, the karpowership would be off the national grid for a maximum period of 17 days to enable the company carry out various pre-commissioning works to successfully connect to the 330kv lines in Sekondi.

According to the statement, the relocation was in line with government strategic policy for the power production ship to utilise natural gas from the Western enclave.

"This will save the government millions of dollars annually," it stated.

Meanwhile, an official source from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) assured that the absence of the power ship for the period would not affect power out-put as enough preparations had been made to contain the situation.

It is recalled, that the Karpowership and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), signed a 450 MW Power Purchase Agreement ( PPA) in 2015, the project being the first of its kind in Africa and a significant step towards meeting the electricity demand of Ghana's population and industry.

Karpowership will supply electricity to Ghana for 20 years, whereby the operations that have started with liquid-fuel in 2015 is currently switching to natural gas.

