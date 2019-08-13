South Africa: Life Imprisonment for Murderers

press release

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment in two separate cases yesterday for murders that were reported on the South Coast. The Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced Vincent Mziwenkosi Cele (33) to life imprisonment for murder; eight years for burglary and 12 years for robbery. He was accused of attacking a farm manager Luan Preston, while he was at his home on David's Farm in Oslo Beach.

During the incident which occurred on 15 June 2019, cellphones; a TV set and jewellery were taken. The accused was arrested a month later after an intensive investigation by a team of Port Shepstone detectives. The second man, Khaya Cosmos Msabala (35) was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and five years for attempted murder as a result of an incident which occurred at Port Shepstone last year. He was sentenced by the Port Shepstone Regional Court yesterday.

The accused was involved in an argument with his father, Phika David Hlophe (60) at Boboyi in Port Shepstone on New Year's Day last year. The victim was stabbed multiple times and died instantly. When his mother intervened, she was attacked and also stabbed. She was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at the Port Shepstone police station. The accused was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder by police, the day after the incident.

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended detectives for their outstanding investigation which resulted in the arrest and conviction of both men. "We will be focussing all our efforts on the prevention of murders by tackling those common factors that contribute to people killing their loved ones as well as innocent victims of crime. Those that still commit murder despite police interventions must be dealt with firmly and we welcome the sentences that were handed down in both these cases," said Lieutenant General Jula.