South Africa: Mpumalanga Man Found Guilty and Sentenced for SARS Fraud

Godfrey Sifiso Tony Lukhele (33) was found guilty on 131 counts of fraud by the Nelspruit Regional Court on the 29 July 2019 for defrauding the South African Revenue Services (SARS) over R3million value added tax (VAT) returns.
Since March 2013, Lukhele submitted false VAT claims and he was arrested following a Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. Further investigations linked him to a case of fraud where he fraudulently sold a house on behalf of the owner and took the amount of R52 863.24 for himself.
He appeared in court and was subsequently granted a R70 000 bail and never returned to court as scheduled. A warrant for his arrest was authorised and resulting in his arrest on the 09 July 2019.
On Monday the 05 August 2019, Lukhele was sentenced to five years imprisonment of which half is suspended on condition that he pays back the amount of R1 Million to SARS for unlawfully selling the house he received a five year sentence, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he pays back the money to the complainant.
Read the original article on SAPS.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.