Kenya: How Passaris Called the Bluff On Cheeky Admirer Who Asked Her Out for Coffee

12 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Saturday dared one of her followers on Twitter to give her three good reasons for her to accept his request for a coffee date.

It all started when the tweep, Barno.Onyi, complemented Passaris on how 'hot' she looked when she accompanied opposition leader Raila Odinga to Maranda High School for a fundraiser.

"Wow you are so hot ma'am. Can I invite you for coffee, please?" @OnyiBarno had tweeted.

But Passaris called her admirer's bluff by asking him to give her three reasons why she should have coffee with him.

"You got to give me three reasons why I should have a coffee with you? "You are so hot ma'am" won't cut it. Though I do like my coffee hot," Passaris responded to the request.

It appears the online admirer wasn't up to the challenge. He promptly disappeared.

