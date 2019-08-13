Kenya: Mombasa MCA Due in Court on Drug Trafficking Charges

13 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Mombasa — A Mombasa Member of County Assembly (MCA) arrested on Monday in connection with drug trafficking is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Ahmed Salama, the MCA of Likoni's Bofu Ward, was among 17 people arrested since the national government launched a crackdown on the narcotics trade on Sunday.

Police officers who raided the house of a Mombasa tycoon Ali Punjani in Nyali on Monday are also expected to continue combing through the palatial home on Tuesday in search for evidence.

Punjani, a close associate of the Akasha family, is said to be in India after he was diagnosed with heart complication last month.

Two Akasha brothers - Baktash Akasha and Ibrahim Akasha - in October 2018 pleaded guilty to six counts of drug trafficking before a US court.

A court in the Southern District of New York in July postponed the sentencing of the two to August 16, 2019 and November 8, 2019 respectively.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnstone Ipara said they believe that Punjani could be dealing in drug trafficking.

He issued a directive for Punjani to surrender to the police.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.