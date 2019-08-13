Kenya: Mombasa MCA Due in Court on Drug Trafficking Charges

Mombasa — A Mombasa Member of County Assembly (MCA) arrested on Monday in connection with drug trafficking is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Ahmed Salama, the MCA of Likoni's Bofu Ward, was among 17 people arrested since the national government launched a crackdown on the narcotics trade on Sunday.

Police officers who raided the house of a Mombasa tycoon Ali Punjani in Nyali on Monday are also expected to continue combing through the palatial home on Tuesday in search for evidence.

Punjani, a close associate of the Akasha family, is said to be in India after he was diagnosed with heart complication last month.

Two Akasha brothers - Baktash Akasha and Ibrahim Akasha - in October 2018 pleaded guilty to six counts of drug trafficking before a US court.

A court in the Southern District of New York in July postponed the sentencing of the two to August 16, 2019 and November 8, 2019 respectively.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnstone Ipara said they believe that Punjani could be dealing in drug trafficking.

He issued a directive for Punjani to surrender to the police.