Angola: At Least 200 Firms to Be Privatized

Luanda — At least 195 firms owned or which government's participation are due to be sold by 2019 to 2022 as part of the Privatization Programme (Propriv), reads the State Gazette published on Monday.

According to the daily newspaper "Jornal de Angola" the document establishes that 175 firms are to be sold in a tender, while the remaining 11will be auctioned in securities exchange and other nine by initial public offering (IOP).

The newspaper also adds that the government intends to launch this year, the tender of 80 firms and one initial public offering.

Amongst the firms involved this privatization process are E.P Sonangol, Endiama (Diamond firm),TAAG (airlines),Trade and Industry Bank (BCI), Angolan Investment Bank (BAI),(BCGA) and Bank Economic, as well as financial firms Ensa Seguros (Insurance) and Angola Securities Exchanges (Bodiva).

There also included industrial firms namely : Aldeia Nova, Biocom,Textang II, Satec and Africa Textil,

The cement manufacturers Nova Cimangola and Lobito-based Secil as well as the breweries Cuca, Eka and Ngola and the construction firm Mota Engil Angola are also part of the privatization processs.

Other firms included in the privatization process are the telecomunication firm Unitel, MS Telecom, Net One, Multitel, Angola Telecom, Angola TV Cables, Angola Cables,(ENCTA) mails firm, Angola Comunication and Systems (ACS) and Telephone list firm (ELTA).