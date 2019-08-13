South Africa: Proteas Name Three Debutants for India Test Series

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named three new caps in the Warriors duo of fast bowler Anrich Nortje and wicketkeeper/batsman Rudi Seconds as well as Dolphins spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy in the Proteas Test squad for the three-match series against India in October.

There are also three newcomers in the squad for the three-match T20 International series in Highveld Lions duo of batsman Temba Bavuma and spin bowling all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin as well as Nortje.

Quinton de Kock will captain the T20 squad with Rassie van der Dussen as vice-captain while Temba Bavuma will be the vice-captain to Faf du Plessis in the Test match squad.

Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for T20 selection as they will be continuing their preparation for the Test series by playing in South Africa A's four-day matches against India A.

"All three newcomers to the Test side have more than earned their spurs through impressive performances in last season's Four-Day Franchise competition," commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl.

"We feel we have covered all the options for the conditions we are likely to encounter on the sub-continent with Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, who was far and away the leading wicket-taker in our Four-Day competition, providing the back-up to Keshav Maharaj.

"Zubayr Hamza made an impressive start to his Test career against Pakistan last season when Faf du Plessis was ruled out and the retirement of Hashim Amla creates a further opportunity for him.

"The T20 Series gives us the last chance to have a look at our leadership and batting options as the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is now little more than a year away which is why we have gone with an inexperienced leadership group. This is our last chance to do this before we settle on an established squad.

"I would like to stress that Faf du Plessis remains an important part of our plans for white-ball cricket.

"As far as the T20 squad is concerned, Temba Bavuma and Bjorn Fortuin were two of the standout players in the CSA T20 Challenge last season while Nortje was outstanding in the Mzansi Super League until ruled out by injury.

"This is very much a form squad with players being rewarded for their consistent performances at franchise level. This applies equally to Junior Dala and Jon-Jon Smuts," concluded Van Zyl.

Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris did not make himself available for selection .

Test match squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors)

T20I squad:

Quinton de Kock (Titans, capt), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

