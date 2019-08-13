Cameroon: National Pilot Business Nursery - Experts Validate Curricula

This will pave the way for the effective kick-off by September of the pioneer entrepreneurship training center in the country.

The curricula of the different training programmes of the pioneer National Pilot Business Nursery in Edea has been examined and validated. National and international experts in entrepreneurship validated the training schemes during a two-day workshop organized on the institution's campus in Edea, August 8- 9, 2019. The exercise presided over by the Minister of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft, Achille Bassilekin III was carried out under the theme: "Entrepreneurial emergence."

Officials said the different curricula were designed following the competence-based approach and for an average learner of Form Two level. They also tailored the training schemes to ensure the credibility, competence and global competitivity of the products of the center. With the curricula now validated, Cameroon Tribune learned the first batch of trainees will be recruited and training is expected to begin in earnest by September 2019.

According to Minister Bassilekin III, out of 100 small and medium-sized enterprises, just about 20 survive after three years. He said the situation is worrisome, reasons the government is keen to support SMEs and help them gain experience and build partnerships. The minister was optimistic that Edea as location for the nursery could breed a good ecosystem as it is located between two economic development pools - Kribi and Douala. "The government will not relent in taking into consideration any recommendation from the National Pilot Business Nursery for the betterment of the entrepreneurship ecosystem," he pledged. Enumedi Alexis Gabriel, coordinator of National Pilot Business Nursery of Edea told Cameroon Tribune they are poised to produce creative entrepreneurs who will be able to scale up their businesses and create employment for others.

To Rollin Foko, an entrepreneurship trainer and business coach, the move by the government is laudable. "This center is one of its kind and has the potential of spurring many young people to become big businessmen in future." The National Pilot Business Nursery of Edea is a reception, training and support center for entrepreneurs with business creation and assistance projects. The reference platform in the sub-region comprises of: training center for creation or development of companies, a business incubator for start-ups, an incubator for enterprises and a center for formalities of business creation.