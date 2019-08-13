South Africa: CT City to Host First Ever Game At Newlands Stadium

Cape Town — Absa Premiership side Cape Town City on Tuesday announced that it will host its first ever game at Newlands Stadium when they face Polokwane City in an MTN8 quarter-final.

The Citizens will begin their assault at the R8 million competition prize money while defending their crown as the champions after lifting the trophy during the 2018/2019 campaign.

The Cape-based side were forced to move the fixture to one of Rugby's most well-known stadiums after problems with preparing the Cape Town Stadium pitch, which caused a public spat between the club and City of Cape Town.

Club chairperson, John Comitis in a scathing attack said: "There is no excuse. It's absolutely diabolical how they treat us. If this was any other sport, if it was rugby, if it was the monster thing, everything would have been ready. They would have done whatever they had to do, and likewise, they should have done whatever they needed to do.

"But they take us for granted, they think it doesn't matter football can just move to Athlone, they have no understanding, zero, zip. They don't understand the damage that is done to our brand. We are spending millions in building this brand, only for them in one clean sweep to disappoint everyone, make everything look like it doesn't matter.

Kick-off is on Saturday at 15:00.

?? | Official:Cape Town City will play its first game at Newlands Stadium this weekend, Saturday 3pm. This fixture will see City begin the @MTN8 title defence vs Polokwane City in the Quarter Finals! #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/aNFqn7Haqh-- Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 13, 2019

Source: Sport24