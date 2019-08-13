Mauritius: 2019 African Games - Mauritian Athletes Gather to Boost Team Spirit

press release

A gathering of athletes, aiming to enhance team-building, as well as boost their spirit and encourage them in the context of the 12th edition of the African Games, was held yesterday at the Hennessy Park Hotel, in Ebène. Sporting equipments for the Games were also presented on that occasion. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, and other personalities were present.

The forthcoming African Games which will take place in Morocco from 19 to 31 August 2019 comprises a total of 26 sports disciplines. More than 80 Mauritian athletes will be representing Mauritius in 16 disciplines at the Games. The boxer Mr Richarno Colin has been designated as the flag bearer for Mauritius and the captains are Mr Bernard Baptiste (Men Selection) and Ms Roilya Ranaivosoa (Women Selection).

Speaking at the event, Minister Toussaint highlighted that this gathering serves as a platform to motivate athletes participating in the Games. As regards the Ministry's commitment to cater for the needs of these athletes, he pointed out that a sum of Rs 15 million has been disbursed for their participation in the African Games.

To this end, the Minister encouraged the athletes to perform outstandingly and bring gold medals and thus make Mauritius proud at the sporting event. Moreover, he expressed optimism that in the same way athletes demonstrated remarkable performances during the recent Indian Ocean Island Games which Mauritius hosted, they will give their very best at the 2019 African Games.