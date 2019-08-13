Namibia: BoN and NTA Apprenticeship Programme Commences

Windhoek — The implementation of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) initiative to support the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) apprenticeship programme has started.

BoN and NTA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March this year in which the bank agreed to support the programme over a three-year period to cover the cost of 50 apprenticeships in the priority areas of agriculture, tourism and auto-mechanics.

Tourism and agriculture were selected because of their identification as priority areas in the national development plans such as the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), while auto-mechanics was chosen based on it being an occupation that is likely to bring about self-employment opportunities to interested young people.

The implementation kicked off on Monday this week with the signing of memorandum of agreements (MoAs) between NTA and three participating employers who will provide apprenticeship opportunities in the selected areas. The signed MoAs between NTA and employers are to guide the implementation of the apprenticeship programme.

The three participating employers are Pupkewitz Motors, taking in 14 auto-mechanic artisans, Gondwana Collection Namibia which is to train 16 tourism (tour guiding) apprentices, while Agribusdev will train 20 apprentices in agriculture.

During the occasion, Bank of Namibia Director of Strategic Communications and Financial Sector Development Dr Emma Haiyambo commended participating employers for demonstrating an interest in the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) sector, which is as an enabler of economic growth through skills development and employment creation while at the same time contributing to Namibia's industrialisation drive.

Also speaking at event, NTA CEO Jerry Beukes said: "The Bank of Namibia's support is an investment in our country's most important resource - its people, and the agreements signed will take the apprenticeship initiative a step further as the scope now purposely includes the agricultural sector."

The apprentices will be assigned to experienced mentors to induct them and train them on-the-job in their areas of specialisation. Employers' practical training will also be complemented by theoretical training at identified Vocational Training Centres for agreed periods. Apprentices will be attached to their respective employers for a period of three years.

The bank will additionally support the TVET sector through the improvement of qualifications of trainers by offering bursaries to prospective trainers at institutions of higher learning. This is being done with a view to improve the quality of training in the TVET sector.