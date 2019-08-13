South Africa: 14-Year-Old School Girl's Body Found in a Veld in Rosedale

press release

Police in Rosedale are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 14-year-old girl was found in an open veld near Bellvue in Rosedale. The body was spotted by a person who was busy collecting twood in the veld, on Monday, 12 August 2019 at about 12pm and alerted the police. The 14-year-old was last seen on Sunday, 11 August 2019 when she attended a church service in the area. Her body was found with multiple stab wounds. The deceased was a learner at one of the local schols in Rosedale.

No one has been arrested as yet. We are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist us to bring the perpetrator of this atrocity to book to contact the investigating officer Lebogang Tonyane on 054 3370 113 / 078 1301 234. Alternatively contact Crime Stop, anonymously on 08600 10111.