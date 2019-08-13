South Africa: Former Company Manager in Court for R1.3 Million Fraud

press release

Lodewyk Jonck (67), is expected to appear at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Port Elizabeth on the 14 October 2019, for alleged fraud amounting to R1.3 million.

Following investigations by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, Jonck was arrested on the 08 of August 2019 and he subsequently appeared in court on the same day. He was granted R1000 bail.

It is alleged that from 2012 to 2015, Jonck appointed his daughter's company as a marketing agent for the national paint company based in Port Elizabeth where he was employed as a branch manager.

Jonck allegedly made a number of payments to his daughter's company for marketing services which were apparently never rendered, consequently the company was defrauded of approximately R1.3 million.