South Africa: Police Are Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in Motherwell

The 11-year-old boy, Siyahluma Moss was reported missing to police last night, 12 August 2019 at 20:00.
He was last seen on Monda,y 12 August 2019 at 07:00 when he left home to go to school but never returned home.
He lives with his grandmother in Mokgatho Street in NU10, Motherwell and attends school at Nxanelwi Mfundo Primary School.
Upon further investigation it was found that Siyahluma never attended school yesterday, but he left for school dressed in school uniform with yellow shirt, grey pants and black jersey.
Any person that can assist police in finding the boy can contact detective Warrant Officer Riaan Smith at 071 352 5094 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
