South Africa: Police Are Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in Motherwell

13 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The 11-year-old boy, Siyahluma Moss was reported missing to police last night, 12 August 2019 at 20:00.

He was last seen on Monda,y 12 August 2019 at 07:00 when he left home to go to school but never returned home.

He lives with his grandmother in Mokgatho Street in NU10, Motherwell and attends school at Nxanelwi Mfundo Primary School.

Upon further investigation it was found that Siyahluma never attended school yesterday, but he left for school dressed in school uniform with yellow shirt, grey pants and black jersey.

Any person that can assist police in finding the boy can contact detective Warrant Officer Riaan Smith at 071 352 5094 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.