South Africa: Assistance in Locating Family of Child

press release

Nongoma SAPS is appealing to members of the community for assistance in locating the family of Simphiwe Zwane (13) in Newcastle.

According to the child, her father is Sifiso Zwane and her mother is Nonsikelelo Manqele who works at the Ethekwini Municipality. She claims that she was on her way to meet her sister at Nongoma when she got lost. She told police officers that she does not know her parents contact details. She was found with books from Inqubeko Primary School which detectives believe is at Esimashwini in Nquthu.

We appeal to anyone with information that will assist police in locating her family, to contact Sergeant Angel Buthelezi 079 500 0657/035 836 1045 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.