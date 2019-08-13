Malawi: HRDC Says Demo to Seal Malawi Airports, Boarders Set for Aug 26-30

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) say the next demonstrations will be held at all border posts in the country and airports from August 26 to 30 to force Jane Ansah, the chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to resign.

HRDC leaders addressing a news conference on vigils to airports

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo told reporters on Tuesday that protesters will close the airports and borders posts to force Ansah to resign from her position as MEC chairperson.

"Our message is that we have a big problem to solve and we need to solve it," said Mtambo a posture figure for the demos.

The organisation behind the ongoing post-election protests in Malawi say the closure of airports will follow since Ansah has not resigned.

HRDC and opposition parties in Malawi accused Ansah of mismanaging the May 21 presidential elections results.

Malawi presidential election case is currently in Constitutional Court.

The decision by HRDC to continue with the protests comes amid a backdrop of criticism following vandalism and looting of property.

But Mtambo insisted the protests would stop only if Ansah resigns.

Concerns are growing about a broader economic slowdown in the country following the protests but HRDC vice-chairperson Gift Trapence reiterated that the protests would continue until Ansah steps down.

"Jane Ansah must resign. There is no single election which Jane Ansah will ever be allowed to manage again. Not even a by-election. She must resign, otherwise, we are not stopping," he said.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera could not comment on the possible airport and borders shut down.