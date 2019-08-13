South Africa: Callous Killer of Woman Sentenced to Life

The Empangeni Regional Court sentenced Sibongiseni Nsimbini (33) to life imprisonment for killing Thandiwe Ntombela (55) at her residence in March 2015. The meting out of the sentence has been welcomed as South Africa commemorates Women's Month.
On 3 March 2015, Ntombela was sleeping at her home in Mgazini Reserve, KwaMbonambi when the two men broke into her house. She was hacked to death with an axe and her home was set alight. A case of murder and arson was opened at the Kwambonambi police station for investigation. Police arrested the killers aged 30 and 33 on the same day and they were taken to court.
Sibongiseni Nsimbini was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and five years' imprisonment for arson. He remained in custody throughout the trial. Simphiwe Nsimbini (30) was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder in August 2015 after he pleaded guilty to the murder. He claimed in court that they killed Ntombela because they suspected her of practising witchcraft.
