South Africa: Possession of Suspected Stolen Livestock Accused to Reappear in Court

Mpho Masibi (38) and Boikie Diratsagae (53) are expected to reappear in the Stilfontein Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 for possession of suspected stolen livestock. The pair made a first appearance in the same court on Monday, 12 August 2019.

The accused's court appearance follows their apprehension at approximately 08:15 on Saturday, 10 August 2019 by Matlosana Local Municipality traffic officers. The latter were busy with their routine operation on the road between Khuma and Klerksdorp when they stopped a Toyota Tazz with two occupants. Upon conducting the standard vehicle / driver inspection, one of the traffic officials noticed something moving on the back seat of the car. The accused allegedly informed traffic officers upon questioning that it was a sheep. Furthermore, they explained that they covered two sheep to avoid a fine of transporting live animals in a boot of a car.

The suspects could neither produce any documents nor disclose where they bought the two sheep, including who the owner was. Consequently, Stilfontein Stock Theft Unit was summoned and the suspects were arrested while the sheep were impounded.

Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the sheep were part of the 40 that were reported stolen at Coligny on Friday, 9 August 2019. Moreover, a search was conducted at a certain place in Jouberton where it was suspected that the sheep were bought or collected from. However, nothing was found.

The accused were eventually released on a bail of R1000.00 each.