South Africa: Possession of Suspected Stolen Livestock Accused to Reappear in Court

13 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mpho Masibi (38) and Boikie Diratsagae (53) are expected to reappear in the Stilfontein Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 for possession of suspected stolen livestock. The pair made a first appearance in the same court on Monday, 12 August 2019.

The accused's court appearance follows their apprehension at approximately 08:15 on Saturday, 10 August 2019 by Matlosana Local Municipality traffic officers. The latter were busy with their routine operation on the road between Khuma and Klerksdorp when they stopped a Toyota Tazz with two occupants. Upon conducting the standard vehicle / driver inspection, one of the traffic officials noticed something moving on the back seat of the car. The accused allegedly informed traffic officers upon questioning that it was a sheep. Furthermore, they explained that they covered two sheep to avoid a fine of transporting live animals in a boot of a car.

The suspects could neither produce any documents nor disclose where they bought the two sheep, including who the owner was. Consequently, Stilfontein Stock Theft Unit was summoned and the suspects were arrested while the sheep were impounded.

Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the sheep were part of the 40 that were reported stolen at Coligny on Friday, 9 August 2019. Moreover, a search was conducted at a certain place in Jouberton where it was suspected that the sheep were bought or collected from. However, nothing was found.

The accused were eventually released on a bail of R1000.00 each.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.