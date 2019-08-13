South Africa: Cash-in-Transit Van Bombed in Mpumalanga

An undisclosed of money was stolen on Monday after suspects opened fire on a cash-in-transit vehicle on the R573 in Vlaklaagte 1, Mpumalanga.
Police said 15 suspects in eight vehicles shot at the van with assault rifles in an attempt to stop it.
"The vehicle stopped and the suspects removed the driver, two other security guards, and disarmed them of two 9mm pistols," said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili.
"The suspects blew up the cash van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money," she said.
Video footage shared on social media of the aftermath shows people scouring the scene.
The driver of the cash van injured a hand and was taken to hospital.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
