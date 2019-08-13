South Africa: Knights Proud of Rudi Second's Proteas Call-Up

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named Rudi Second in the Proteas Test squad for the three-match series against India in October and his franchise the Knights are proud.
"It is with great excitement and joy that we have learned of the inclusion of Rudy Second into the Proteas Test squad that will be touring India in October this year," commented Chief Executive of Knights Johan van Heerden.
Second made his franchise debut for the Knights during the 2013/14 season and has grown to be one of best batsmen in the country since.
"We're very happy for Rudy. He has worked extremely hard and we know that he is one of players that will do well in any venue, particularly in India," added Van Heerden.
The wicketkeeper/batsman has proved himself to be a great contributor in any team.
"We know that he will be outstanding, and he will bring great value to the team with the bat and behind the stumps," he said.
"We are very excited for him. He has been a great and loyal servant to cricket and we can't wait to see his contributions in the Test Series against India.
"It is always nice seeing guys produced from the Central Region becoming Proteas material. I can't wait to see whom we produce next," concluded Van Heerden.
Proteas Test match squad:
Faf du Plessis (Titans, capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights)
Source: Sport24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.