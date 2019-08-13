South Africa: Knights Proud of Rudi Second's Proteas Call-Up

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named Rudi Second in the Proteas Test squad for the three-match series against India in October and his franchise the Knights are proud.

"It is with great excitement and joy that we have learned of the inclusion of Rudy Second into the Proteas Test squad that will be touring India in October this year," commented Chief Executive of Knights Johan van Heerden.

Second made his franchise debut for the Knights during the 2013/14 season and has grown to be one of best batsmen in the country since.

"We're very happy for Rudy. He has worked extremely hard and we know that he is one of players that will do well in any venue, particularly in India," added Van Heerden.

The wicketkeeper/batsman has proved himself to be a great contributor in any team.

"We know that he will be outstanding, and he will bring great value to the team with the bat and behind the stumps," he said.

"We are very excited for him. He has been a great and loyal servant to cricket and we can't wait to see his contributions in the Test Series against India.

"It is always nice seeing guys produced from the Central Region becoming Proteas material. I can't wait to see whom we produce next," concluded Van Heerden.

Proteas Test match squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights)

