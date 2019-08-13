South Africa: Knights Proud of Rudi Second's Proteas Call-Up

13 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named Rudi Second in the Proteas Test squad for the three-match series against India in October and his franchise the Knights are proud.

"It is with great excitement and joy that we have learned of the inclusion of Rudy Second into the Proteas Test squad that will be touring India in October this year," commented Chief Executive of Knights Johan van Heerden.

Second made his franchise debut for the Knights during the 2013/14 season and has grown to be one of best batsmen in the country since.

"We're very happy for Rudy. He has worked extremely hard and we know that he is one of players that will do well in any venue, particularly in India," added Van Heerden.

The wicketkeeper/batsman has proved himself to be a great contributor in any team.

"We know that he will be outstanding, and he will bring great value to the team with the bat and behind the stumps," he said.

"We are very excited for him. He has been a great and loyal servant to cricket and we can't wait to see his contributions in the Test Series against India.

"It is always nice seeing guys produced from the Central Region becoming Proteas material. I can't wait to see whom we produce next," concluded Van Heerden.

Proteas Test match squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights)

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.