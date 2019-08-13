Tanzania: Nullify Gamasara Water Project Contractor's Slot, Council Ordered

DEPUTY Minister for Water, Mr Jumaa Aweso, has directed Tarime District Council to terminate contract of a water contractor, Kumba Quality Limited, for shoddy work it carried out at Gamasara in Mara Region.
Mr Aweso also directed Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) and Musoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (MUWASA) to take over the project.
A statement issued here yesterday by Communication Unit at the Water Ministry quoted the Deputy Minister as saying: "Despite the government to have paid 50m/- to the contractor since last year, it had carried out only 20 per cent of the project as of August.
"I order contractors at RUWASA to team up with MUWASA counterparts to finish the remaining portion."
Earlier, the Deputy Minister was on an official tour to inspect water projects in Musoma observed some anomalies in their work.
However, the contractor who is carrying out the project was not at the site when Mr Aweso visited them.
During the tour, the Deputy Minister inspected a Well, where water is pumped with a machine locally designed by a fresh graduate from the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), Mr James Ryoba.
He said Mr Ryoba's technique was commendable for the residents, because it was affordable, further saying: "Other graduates who studied Irrigation and Water Resources Engineering degree should emulate him."
Equally, Mr Aweso directed MUWASA Director, Engineer Robert Lupoja to provide Mr Ryoba with some temporary employment, as he waits for other procedures to be permanently employed.
Read the original article on Daily News.
