Tanzania Faring Well On Prudent Spending

13 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA is the 28th globally in the World Economic Forum (WEF) ranking for efficiency of government spending, thanks to extensive public sector reforms.

The WEF ranking shows Tanzania has a 4.2 score, up from 2.9 marks it obtained in the previous WEF ranking in 2017 where it occupied the 83th position.

The East African Community's (EAC) second largest economy trails Rwanda which is the fifth globally and leads in Africa with 5.6 marks and Lesotho which is 21st globally and third in Africa with 4.4 marks.

According to the report, the marks are spread from one to seven where one means extremely inefficient and seven extremely efficient. The efficiency of government has a significant bearing on a country's competitiveness and economic growth.

The new ranking has come amid ongoing improvements in the public sector management reforms where strengthening of Public Financial Management (PFM) competence has been at the core of Tanzania's development efforts over the past two decades with the Government- Donor financed Public Financial Management Reform Programme (PFMRP) the main vehicle of support for comprehensive reforms since 1998.

The main objectives of the reform programme include improved macro-economic management (prudent fiscal, tax and debt policies) which provides the basis for a credible budget and efficient allocation of resources on a medium-term basis in alignment with national priorities.

Other objectives are to ensure government budget executed as planned and timely and accurate reporting is available and strengthened internal controls and better procurement practices which contribute to improved financial accountability.

Tanzania is using domestic resources in executing mega energy and transport infrastructure projects which include construction of a standard gauge railway in which the country plans to spend 14.2billion US dollars over the next five years to build the 2,561 kilometre-SGR connecting its main port of Dar es Salaam to landlocked neighbours including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda.

The government also plans to spend 3.6 billion US dollars for the 2,115-megawatt Rufiji hydro-electricity project in Rufiji, Coast Region, that is expected to boost the industrialisation agenda with availability of reliable electricity.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.