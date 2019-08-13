Tanzania: We'll Take Action, Tasac Warns Unregistered Vessels

TANZANIA Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) has threatened to take stern measures against commercial and private shipping firms whose vessels has not been registered.

Tasac Director of Service, Mathias Mhembe took the stance recently adding that they have learnt with regret that several vessels were carrying out activities especially in some illegal Ports without being registered as per the country's law.

Talking to the 'Daily News' at the sideline of the just ended Farmers Exhibition at Nzunguni grounds, he said that they are therefore, on a serious 24 hours daily manhunt for the culprits countrywide.

He said that their main targets would focus on the illegal ports, which have not been registered but are in operations providing services to the unregistered vessels.

Earlier, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) had warned that some ships carrying flags of other countries illegally had been sighted without the approval of the respective maritime administrations.

According to the director, the authority plans to work with the State security agencies to conduct the operation, whose impact would improve safety and security of passengers and their cargoes in the industry.

He therefore, called upon their proprietors to ensure that their vessels are registered and meet all the State inspection requirements before and during their operations.

"We're ready to take action against any vessel that will be found missing the requirements," he emphasized.

The corporation's regulations direct that vessels operating commercially or privately must be registered and inspected and certified before embarking on any shipping journey.

He said that the registration process is ongoing at the corporation and would include general cargo vessels, passengers' vessels, fishing vessels and dredgers.

On his side, TASAC Marine Vessels Inspector Emmanuel Marijani said that the corporation has also approved a new curriculum on fisheries education in an effort to improve marine transport safety.

Expounding, he said that all unregistered vessels would be phased out because they deny the government its due revenue and facilitate imbalance trade, which endanger the economy.

The new curriculum, according to him would be used by the fisheries education and training agency to train Captains of small vessels.

He noted that such training have so far been started, citing Kigoma for instance, where more than 100 Captains have been trained.